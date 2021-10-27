COLCHESTER — Kick off a long, spooky weekend by attending the Northwest Nightmares Film Festival on Thursday at the Sunset Drive-in.
The festival, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m, showcases 14, 10-minute films and celebrates aspiring horror filmmakers from Vermont.
All of the films meet a PG-13 or lesser rating and get creative with the horror genre. Event coordinator Alan Cunningham said it’s a joy to bring amateur films to the big screen.
“You totally get taken aback by how good some of these are,” Cunningham said.
For those who missed the festival’s debut earlier this week at the Welden Theater in St. Albans, tickets can still be purchased for the Sunset Drive-in showing.
For more information visit the festival’s website or Facebook page.
