ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center has announced it will open a public COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday in support of Vermont’s Phase 2 roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.
NMC’s clinic will be located on the third floor of the Congress and Main building in downtown St. Albans. Appointments for vaccinations will be made through the Vermont Department of Health’s centralized registration system: healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine
NMC joins the local District Office of VDH, the Northern Tier Centers for Health (NOTCH) and Kinney Drugs in offering multiple local clinics to ensure easy access to vaccinations and an efficient system to vaccinate Vermonters as quickly as possible.
Since Dec. 15, NMC has administered over 3,300 vaccinations to healthcare workers eligible as part of the first phase of the state’s efforts. That clinic was held onsite at the hospital. Expanding NMC’s efforts to include both continued first phase vaccinations as well as vaccinations for the public by age band required the hospital to find a new location.
“We are delighted to be able to use Congress and Main for this clinic,” said NMC CEO Dr. Dean French. “It’s easy to walk to, it’s easily recognizable and makes great use of the vacant space on the third floor.”
Also on the third floor of the building are nursing school classrooms and a patient care simulation lab that is part of the partnership between NMC, VTC and CCV to increase nursing opportunities in our local area.
Given current restrictions on the use of vaccine, NMC is not able to offer vaccinations through its provider practices at this time.
