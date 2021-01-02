ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City officials are holding hope in their hearts as 2020 ends, remembering the many ways their community — much like a family — celebrates the city and state that they call home.
“Hopefully (next year) is better than what we’ve had lately,” said Superintendent of Public Works Walter Kane on Thursday. “This year's been rough for everyone.”
Because of COVID-19, many businesses and events throughout the state and the country were closed, cancelled or rescheduled, disrupting community traditions that cities like St. Albans hold dear.
"Honestly, our customers ... and beer events (are what we miss)," said Madison Lamothe, marketing and public relations director for Mill River Brewing. "Seeing their faces light up when they taste the beer ... being a business, our last resort is to close our doors."
St. Albans has become a beacon for vibrant downtown events, from the Sunflower Festival to the Father-Daughter Dance, wine and cheese celebrations and the Festival of Trees. Mayor Tim Smith said he is hoping 2021 brings with it a new sense of community spirit and a return to community celebrations.
“We’re trying to promote community events, to promote connection…(right now) we’re lacking that as a country,” Smith said. “We were on a good route to do that then COVID hit. Now, we’re sort of starting over.”
“My New Year's resolution is probably similar to that of most,” said new St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe. “I want to get back to pre-pandemic norms that include social gatherings and get togethers among friends, family and community.”
Despite their newly cleared out schedule of events, COVID-19 didn’t stop the department from going out to see the communities they know and love, especially on the most important day of the year, according to new Fire Chief Matt Mulheron.
“We did drive-by birthdays five days a week,” Mulheron said. “At least three trucks (per parade.) ... one 100-foot ladder ... one of the engines ... lights and sirens going.”
Now in his eighth year with the fire department, this year was a special one for Mulheron: he was promoted from deputy chief to fire chief. Mulheron said he hopes to successfully use social media in the coming year to strengthen community connections and get more people involved with the department.
“We gained six volunteers since October,” Mulheron said. “My goal for the end of 2021 is to have 28 volunteer firefighters.”
Another first for the fire department this year, Mulheron said, was their Christmas parade. The department split the city into eastern and western sections to be able to get to as many communities as they could, bringing lights, Christmas decor and even Santa, ready to greet hundreds who stood outside their homes to wave to the man in red.
“We tried to give something to peoples’ homes in lieu of a tractor parade, the running of the bells, and the lighting of the trees,” Mulheron said.
The pandemic of 2020 destroyed plans, upended celebrations, and brought preparations to a grinding halt, forcing many families to shift course, including the Kane family. The superintendent of Public Works intended on bringing his wife and two young daughters to Disney World the second week in March, an experience everyone in the family has yet to receive.
“We were hoping it wouldn’t affect Florida, but then everything shut down,” Kane said. “We’re going to wait and see what it does this year. We’re hoping for this year, but nothing is set in stone.”
Along with encouraging the continued development of the downtown, Mayor Smith said he hopes to make a splash with the new year. A $4 million bond vote for a new city pool is slated for Town Meeting Day, adding to the many offerings of the Hard’ack Recreational Area, including the new ski lodge erected at the base of Aldis Hill.
“The downtown had one of their best winter seasons, restaurants that have been able to maintain business,” Smith said. “We’re optimistic that, hopefully, by early summer we’ll get back to some level of normalcy ... I think people are itching to get back out. To attend events, concerts in the park ... the sooner we get back to that the better off we’ll be.”
The community has expressed overwhelming support for the brewery's transition to take-out, reservations and COVID-related restrictions, Madison Lamothe said, but she's deeply looking forward to the day when she can greet her beloved customers in person again.
"You come in a stranger and you leave a friend," Madison Lamothe said. "I know it's corny to say, but it's true...(St. Albans) is a really unique place to grow up. People here look out for one another."
With a new year can come a clean slate and limitless opportunity, and that's exactly what St. Albans leaders say is propelling them forward.
“It's a new year, fresh start, new chief, a new beginning,” Mulheron said. “(We’re) keeping an open mind and keeping the momentum going.”
