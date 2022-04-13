HIGHGATE — The library in town is bursting at its seams, and librarian Adah DeRosier said she dreams of a brand-new, state-of-the-art library next to the elementary school.
“We need a bigger space overall,” said DeRosier. “We have so much to offer and we can’t physically do everything we would like to do for the community here.”
The 800-square foot building was built in 1897, and the library officially moved into the space in 1941. Aside from adding a wheelchair ramp and a bigger sink, no major changes have been made to the building.
DeRosier said the little library is a concentrated form of what it would really love to be.
A year-round space for computer use, reading, arts and crafts and musical performances, the Highgate Library may be small in stature but great in offerings.
“We try to run as many programs as we can to interest people in the community and beyond,” DeRosier said. “We are an active library.”
Rather than try to build an addition onto the centuries-old building, DeRosier said the hope is to move the library next to the Highgate Elementary School, which is town-owned land and currently vacant. The project is currently projected to cost just over $1 million.
GBA Architecture and Planning drew up a blueprint in October 2017 for the prospective future look of the library, and DeRosier said in touring Vermont libraries for ideas and inspiration, she liked the look of the Worthen Library of South Hero.
“This is really exciting, for sure,” DeRosier said of the project, ”Books transport you, and the library is the foundation of that hub. You open up a book and you’re opening up a new adventure. It’s your own imagination. You get to paint the story from your own mind.”
Moving the library
The Highgate Library’s current location requires that students cross a busy street in order to access it. DeRosier said that ideally, the library would be within walking distance of the school, similar to the vicinity of the Highgate Arena.
It would be beneficial for cross-collaboration between the school and library for after-school activities, performances and school-based crafts.
The new location would also, like the current location, serve as a community space. There is not enough room inside the library for performances and community activities, something that DeRosier said is really important for a relationship with residents.
“We need at least double the space that we currently have,” DeRosier said.
Another great addition to the library would be a working kitchen, she said. The library hosts monthly cooking and spice series for residents to attend (virtually, for now) but there is no kitchen at the library for staff to use. They use an instant pot, but the capabilities are severely limited as far as the types of dishes that can be featured.
One of the speed bumps to the project is the prospect of securing funding and the effect the new build would have on the tax base. Property taxes would go up for residents in the event that larger grants couldn’t be secured, but plans and projections are speculative, she said.
“I think that there’s a lot of forward progression right now,” DeRosier said.
New librarian in town
In the heat of the pandemic, DeRosier was the librarian in Argyle, New York and one of many who decided it was time for a major change. She and her husband packed up their bags and headed for Highgate, where DeRosier found a job at the library.
Highgate bore similarities to their former home with its heavy agricultural focus and small-town feel. But the DeRosiers noticed one difference between the two locations that was hard to miss and hard not to love.
“The people here are much nicer,” DeRosier said. “People were friendly in Argyle, but people are even more friendly in Highgate. They’re very welcoming … You never know how you’re going to come into a community as a community leader that’s not from the area.”
DeRosier assumed her new position right in the thick of the pandemic when visiting hours and in-person programming was being turned on its head. The library had been without a director since June 2020, and DeRosier began in September.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, DeRosier said residents never gave up on their neighborhood library. Care and activity packages were picked up every week from the library porch and craft kits were sent home for varied age groups.
“The pandemic has really impacted our older population,” DeRosier said. “We’re getting a lot of our older Vermont patrons back … Our two most checked-out genres are romance and mystery. Danielle Steele is a favorite.”
