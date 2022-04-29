WILLISTON — Four times each year, New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) selects four recipient organizations at random to receive $625 each, for a total of $10,000 annually.
NEFCU’s community giving donation recipients for the first quarter of 2022 included Fairfield Community Center for their Summer Music Series.
For more than a century, the Fairfield Community Center has helped meet the ever-changing needs of area residents and enriched the lives of rural Franklin County families.
