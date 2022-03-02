SWANTON — Missisquoi Valley School District voters shot down the budget in a vote of 611 in favor and 634 opposed. All other articles were passed during Town Meeting Day voting on Tuesday. There were no contested school board races.
The proposed $41.5 million budget reflected an increase of over 6% over the previous budget. The increase in spending per equalized pupil would have been 9.2%, and educators county-wide said part of that is in response to the increased needs of students during the pandemic.
In an email last month, MVSD Superintendent Julie Regimbal said most of the increase is part of the board's long term strategy to improve wages for their employees. MVSD isn’t alone in those considerations, she said: teachers and staff everywhere are rising to the challenges of COVID-19, and a raise in wages was a part of the recognition by the district and school board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.