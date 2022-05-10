FAIRFIELD — The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation have announced the 2022 Barn Preservation grant awardees.
Among the 22 awardees was Misty Maples Farm in Fairfield.
Founded in 1951 by the parents of the current owners, the farm was awarded $15,000 to support work on the heifer barn, which houses young cattle. The work includes repairs to the south front corner of the barn where the foundation is failing, and replacement of rotted sills and deteriorated siding.
A barn grant awarded in 2020 enabled repairs to the farm’s horse barn. Set on 240 acres with multiple agricultural buildings, Misty Maples Farm produces organic dairy and maple syrup products.
“Investing in the preservation of Vermont’s vibrant and rich history strengthens our communities and further enhances the success of our future,” Gov. Phil Scott stated in a press release. “Just as importantly, we are putting people to work restoring our past and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Vermonters.”
Laura V. Trieschmann, Vermont state historic preservation officer, stated the recipients deserve recognition for their commitment to historic resources that not only recount Vermont’s agricultural heritage but strengthen the significance of working landscapes.
“Barns are a critical part of Vermont’s landscape. They speak to our past and present,” Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts stated. “Restoring and improving these impressive structures reinforces Vermont’s commitment to a working landscape. We are grateful to have these dollars so these barns can continue to support our communities and their owners.”
Established in 1992, the state-funded Barn Preservation Grant Programs award matching grants for improvement projects that promote Vermont’s architectural and agricultural heritage.
The Division for Historic Preservation administers state-funded matching grants for the repair of Vermont’s historic agricultural buildings and structures. These grants are awarded by the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
To qualify, buildings and structures must be at least 50 years old and listed or eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.