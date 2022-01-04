ST. ALBANS CITY — The Eloquent Gamer Mini-con is returning to St. Albans in 2022.
Started in 2020 through a partnership of St. Albans downtown businesses – The Eloquent Page and The Frozen Ogre – the gaming convention is scheduled to come back to St. Albans City Hall Jan. 29 to connect local gamers and provide a glimpse of boardgaming to beginners.
The same event had been canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a whole assortment, and it’s a chance to try a whole bunch of things,” The Eloquent Page owner Donna Howard said. “So we have three official gaming sessions, and they’ll be at least one table for people just to do a pickup game if they want.”
Howard said available games will vary depending on what people want to check out. While most people are familiar with the ins-and-outs of boardgaming mainstays like “Monopoly” and “Risk,” Howard said boardgaming now has an assortment of different experiences and scenarios for the curious to try.
“It’s a chance to check out other games that you haven’t played before,” she said.
Examples to be featured at the Eloquent Gamer Mini-con include historical battle games — where players take up the role of generals commanding troops on a recreated battlefield — slim-downed Dungeons and Dragons sessions, card games such as “Magic: The Gathering” and quick plays of popular titles such as “Ticket to Ride” or “Settlers of Catan.”
Games available will also vary in difficulty, with some appropriate for families as well as some aimed toward adults looking for layered rule sets.
Howard said game masters seated at each gaming session will be able to help people run through the rules and answer any questions they may have if they want to try a new game.
“It depends on what people are willing to run with,” Howard said.
Also returning this year will be a live comedy role-playing game show organized by Free League Games. During the session, audience members will be able to yell out recommendations to include within the game in a similar fashion to “Whose Line Is It Anyways?”
“Your people sign up, they sit around the table, but the audience gathers around and watches and participates. And they shout suggestions to the GM who may then incorporate it into the game,” Howard said.
Other event highlights include visiting game vendors, such as Black Dragon Games and Montayne Models.
Tatro’s Gourmet Soup and Sandwich will also be on site for lunch.
Howard added that organizers will be taking all the necessary COVID-19 precautions required by the state. While neither masks nor vaccination cards will be required to enter the event, individual game masters at each table may ask for players to wear masks, she said.
“We will have sanitizer available for anybody who wants, and we cut down on the number of games…” Howard said. “So we spread it out as much as possible.”
The event, scheduled for Saturday, Jan 29, is set to run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
