ST. ALBANS — Michael Connor, a champion of youth sports, was named Citizen of the Year on Tuesday by the Rotary Club of St. Albans. Connor was bestowed with the honor during a mid-day Zoom ceremony attended by nearly 50 community members.
“Mike’s fingerprints are on so many aspects of St. Albans,” Rotarian Michael Boulerice said. “I’m glad you live here and not somewhere else.”
The first Citizen of the Year Award was presented by the Rotary in 1993. Since then, the recognition has been given annually to members of the community who go above and beyond to improve the lives of others. The Rotary’s Citizen of the Year Committee solicits nominations and reviews them before leaving the final decision to the board of directors.
“Being a Rotarian is not a criteria, but living like one is,” Tom Hungerford, a Rotarian and committee member, said during the award ceremony. “It’s a great time for St. Albans to raise the Connor flag high here for all he’s done.”
Connor was selected for the hundreds of hours he and his business, Connor Contracting, have spent restoring and expanding St. Albans’ Little League fields and recreational facilities. His four children, all graduates of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, were heavily involved in the community’s athletic programs.
His name will be inscribed for all to see — alongside other recipients of the award — on the stone in the Rotary grove, located in the southeast corner of the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
During the ceremony, Connor sat next to his wife Joanne and daughter Meghan. His sons Sean, Mark and Ryan, brothers Fred, Steve and John, and sister Maureen, were also in attendance.
“I am humbled and will accept this award on behalf of our entire family,” Connor said. “It’s been a privilege to live and work in this community for 30 years.”
Youth sports contributions
Many of the ceremony’s speakers, including City of St. Albans Mayor Tim Smith, drew attention to projects spear-headed by Connor that positively impacted youth sports in both the city and the town.
The St. Albans Little League headquarters on Aldis Street, Smith said, with its four fields and pavilion, exists because Connor encouraged the city and town’s municipal governments to secure bonds to purchase the location from the railroad.
“You got the city and town to work together, which not many people can do,” Smith said.
Connor oversaw construction of the new little league pavilion, which includes bathrooms, a snack bar and equipment storage. Some will remember when his daughter later hit a home run of its roof during Little League Districts.
“Our little league facility is the envy of northern Vermont thanks to you,” Boulerice said.
Smith also said the pavilion Connor Contracting built for the St. Albans Football Association at the Collins Perley Complex is a huge asset to the community.
Downtown revitalizations
In addition to building facilities for recreation, Connor and his company have also contributed to the revitalized look of downtown St. Albans.
“Over the last 10 years, the image of St. Albans City and Town has changed,” Smith said. “People want to move here and be a part of our community. Mike’s projects have a lot to do with that.”
Smith said renovations to the St. Albans Free Library and the St. Albans Museum are just a few of the projects that have benefited from Connor’s attention to detail.
Though he was almost always a leader in these endeavors, Connor said he has felt like a “small cog in a big wheel.” He thanked his brothers for their partnership in business, his wife for her support and the numerous volunteers who have worked with him over the years.
“It’s been a blast,” he said. “Every day I get out of bed excited to do what I do.”
