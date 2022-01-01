ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center's first baby of 2022 was born at 3:24 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Kaylynn and Marty Fredrick, of St. Albans, welcomed a baby boy into their family, but haven’t yet settled on a name.
The Fredricks, who live in St. Albans, were happy to meet their newest child – who was born a healthy 6 pounds, 13 ounces, measuring 17 inches long. The New Year’s baby joins his four siblings — a sister and three brothers who are eager to meet him.
As the first baby born at NMC in 2022, the Fredricks' son was presented with a handmade wooden rocking horse, crafted by Natural Hardwoods of Highgate Center.
