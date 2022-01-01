Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Most of Vermont and portions of northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will transition from light rain on Saturday night to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow by early Sunday. The transition will occur from north to south, becoming snow entirely by Sunday afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches will occur across the northern Champlain Valley into north central and far northeastern Vermont. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected across the southern Champlain Valley into central and south central Vermont. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is also expected before the changeover to snow and sleet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&