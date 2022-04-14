BURLINGTON — Mariah Choiniere of Franklin is among a select group of student leaders nationwide chosen as a 2022 Truman Scholar.
Born and raised in Franklin County and now a student at the University of Vermont, Choiniere is one of 58 Truman Scholars selected from 705 candidates nominated by 275 colleges and universities.
Established in 1975, the Truman Scholarship recognizes outstanding leadership potential and academic excellence by providing funding for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling and special internship and fellowship opportunities within the federal government.
Choiniere, a forestry major in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, took an unconventional path to higher education, transferring to UVM from Vermont Technical College in the fall of 2020.
By the time she arrived at UVM, she already had seven years of work experience — including three years of hands-on knowledge in forest management and firefighting — and more than 1,500 hours of work through AmeriCorps/Conservation Corps.
“It is an enormous honor to be named a 2022 Truman Scholar,” Choiniere stated in a press release. “This award will allow me to advance my studies, progress the field of temperate agroforestry and support my goal to continue with the federal government.”
After hiking the Appalachian and Pacific Crest Trails in 2016 and 2018, respectively, Choiniere knew she wanted to pursue an environmental career.
“I've always kind of been an outdoorsy kid,” she told the Messenger by phone. “But I think what really sparked my interest was hiking … It was just like an unbelievable opportunity to see different parts of the country and be outside all day.”
Remarkably, Choiniere is the second Franklin County resident to claim this highly-competitive, national award. Brent Reader of Highgate was a 2012 Truman Scholar.
Recognized for his work helping veterans and as a public health researcher, Reader was the first Indigenous person to win the award.
President Harry S. Truman, near the end of his life, asked the U.S. Congress to create a living memorial in his honor devoted to inspiring the next generation of public service leaders, instead of a traditional brick-and-mortar monument.
“When I received a call from [UVM] President Garimella notifying me of my selection, I was in total disbelief,” Choiniere stated. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the UVM FOUR Office, mentors within the forestry department, friends and family.”
Impact at UVM
Choiniere comes from a family with deep roots in Vermont. She attended Franklin Central School and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School.
“I grew up on a woodlot, so we were always hauling firewood and boiling sap, traditional Vermont things,” she told the Messenger.
At UVM, Choiniere has helped build up the university’s chapter of the Society of American Foresters to 200 members. She serves as the group’s treasurer, managing its finances and organizing speakers and networking events. She was recently elected to serve as the society’s next president.
Choiniere is also a member of Femmes in Forestry, which advocates for femme and non-binary individuals pursuing degrees and careers in natural resources management. This spring, she’ll be inducted into Xi Sigma Pi’s UVM Alpha Omicron chapter, a forestry honor society.
Honors College Dean David Jenemann, who helped endorse Choiniere’s application to the internal UVM Harry S. Truman Scholarship Nomination Committee, said in a press release that her vast work experience, strong academic record and wisdom made her the perfect candidate for the scholarship.
“Mariah is the kind of leader that rural America needs to help navigate changing landscapes of policy and practice,” he stated.
This semester, Choiniere also received a coveted position in the UVM-CREAM (Cooperative for Real Education in Agricultural Management) program, where she helps manage UVM farm operations and the campus cow herd.
Her impact has also been felt beyond the UVM campus. Last summer, she worked as a Soil Conservationist Pathways intern with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in St. Albans.
This work involved offering private landowners technical and financial assistance. She enjoyed helping farmers with resource concerns and getting them connected to funds to reduce soil loss and improve water quality.
“In this role, she brought all her past experiences … in order to help farmers and forest landowners to conserve valuable resources and create more effective, sustainable management operations,” Jenemann wrote in her Truman nomination letter.
Choiniere will continue her internship with the NRCS this summer from the Williston office.
Future plans
After Choiniere graduates from UVM in 2023, she plans to attend graduate school to pursue agroforestry — which, according to the USDA — is the intentional integration of trees and shrubs into crop and animal farming systems to create environmental, economic and social benefits.
Some of the practices include planting crops between rows of trees to provide income while the trees mature; growing food, herbal, botanical or decorative crops under a forest canopy; and combining trees with livestock and their forages on one piece of land.
“I believe that agroforestry will be an important pathway in tackling the climate crisis, while also balancing food security in the face of a growing population,” Choiniere stated in the release.
Later this summer, she’ll meet the other 57 student recipients during the Truman Scholars Leadership Week in Missouri. The week is intended to help the scholars learn how they can use the scholarship to further pursue their interests.
“To the field, she will bring her thoughtfulness, tact and ability to communicate wicked policy problems to rural communities,” stated Catherine Alexander, UVM fellowships adviser in the Office of Fellowships, Opportunities and Undergraduate Research. “I am so excited to see where her career takes her as part of this next generation of public servants and leaders.”
