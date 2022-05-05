GEORGIA — Make-A-Wish Vermont announced that Greg Keislich of Georgia won the title of “Best Beard in Vermont” in the sixth-annual Vermont Beardies contest.
“It is an honor to represent and be associated with Make-A-Wish Vermont,” said Keislich, who beat out 82 other hairy contestants for the title of Best Beard in Vermont. “The Vermont Beardies is an excellent event, and it showcases exactly what it means to give back and take care of your community. Wish kids are brave, strong, and simply amazing. They deserve nothing but the best.”
During the event, which raised just over $90,000 to grant wishes to Vermont’s children with critical illnesses, fuzzy Vermonters were asked to show off their beards in a pageant-like fashion.
An axe-throwing competition followed. Finally, creativity was key for those wanting to make a splash in the beard decorating contest.
The Vermont Beardies contest has raised over $425,000 since its inception in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.