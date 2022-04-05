CHARLOTTE, NC – St. Albans native and Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans graduate Lynda Bouchard has been chosen as the recipient of The Charlotte Ledger 40 Over 40 Award, presented by U.S. Bank.
The awards celebrate local unsung heroes age 40 and older who are doing great things in their community.
This year’s group was chosen from over 500 impressive nominations — awe-inspiring and thought-provoking stories of innovators and problem-solvers who toil humbly to lift others up or find gaps in systems and work to fill them.
Bouchard is the author of the children's Halloween book, “The Witches Three Count on Me!” which is available at The Eloquent Page.
