ST. ALBANS CITY — More than 1,000 community members have now donated blood through the blood drives hosted by Knights of Columbus Council 297.
The milestone was hit on March 23, but the Knights have no plan to slow down.
When Valdemar Garibay became Grand Knight on July 1, 2020, he began thinking about how the St. Albans and Fairfield council could help in the response to COVID-19.
“I was thinking of what would be a good community program to help with the COVID response, and I started thinking about blood drives,” Garibay told the Messenger.
Since August 2020, the Knights have helped to host 35 blood drives in St. Albans in collaboration with the American Red Cross. Two to three have been held almost every month at either St. Albans City Hall or St. Mary’s Parish Center.
“It’s been fun,” Knight Gordon McRae said. “I’m retired, so this stuff keeps me going.”
On the day of a blood drive, volunteer Knights show up at the church or at city hall to set up. They stay for the duration of the drive to set up and clean beds and chairs, help folks register and break down the event at its end.
“St. Albans City Hall has been really great to us,” Garibay said, adding that the city has allowed the group to give away St. Albans T-shirts to donors. “I’d also like to thank Holy Angels for allowing us to host our blood drives at St. Mary’s.”
Council 297 received a certificate from the Red Cross to mark the 1,000-donor milestone.
“Your selfless generosity has positively impacted thousands of lives and your effort and support are greatly appreciated,” the certificate reads.
Each drive in St. Albans has typically seen 28 to 32 donors, Garibay said, and when an individual donates 1 pint of blood, it is estimated they are helping at least three people.
Blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the Red Cross.
In addition to the monthly drives, Council 297 has hosted a special blood drive ahead of Thanksgiving to collect food donations for Northwest Family Foods.
“I would like to thank the community and the American Red Cross for their act of kindness to people in need,” said Deputy Grand Knight Bill Greenwood, a regular blood drive volunteer.
The next blood drive hosted by the Knights will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at St. Mary’s Parish Center.
