ST. ALBANS — The Knights of Columbus Council 297 is going big this year for WOKO’s Big Change Roundup, a statewide fundraiser benefiting the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.
“Many of us have our own experiences, taking our kids to the children's hospital, so that’s kind of how we got involved,” Grand Knight Valdemar Garibray told the Messenger.
In the past, the St. Albans-based council has donated $50 to the cause, but this year, the group voted to actively fundraise $1,000. So far, they have raised more than $2,000.
Over the last several weeks, you may have seen Knight Gordon McRay standing outside of Food City in St. Albans and Georgia Market with a 5-gallon pail. He’s been there, even in the frigid temperatures, collecting customers’ loose change.
“I believe this a great cause, otherwise, why would I stand out in negative-degree weather?” McRay said. “Fortunately, I have a nice North Face coat and I’ve been having fun doing it.”
“He’s been a rockstar,” Garibray added.
The Big Change Roundup supports the UVM Children’s Hospital’s many programs and services. Among other initiatives, in 2021, it helped fund a social worker for the Adolescent Medicine Clinic, breast pumps for mothers in need and the Reach Out and Read and Art from the Heart programs.
McRay said his family benefited from the hospital’s additional services when his daughter was spending time there a few years ago.
“This is what makes it bearable for kids,” he said. “It's not like my wife and kids liked being there. But it could have been a lot worse.”
“These programs help children not feel so worried about getting poked with a needle or going through a certain surgery,” Garibray added.
Knights will continue to collect money at Food City and Georgia Market throughout the month of April. Folks can donate there or at Hometown Beverage & Redemption in St. Albans, where the team has a collection bin.
Donations can also be made at the KoC’s team page: give.uvmhealth.org/team/399712
