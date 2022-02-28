ST. ALBANS — The Knights of Columbus Council 297 (KofC) presented a check for $3,186.40 to Camp Rainbow at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services on Nov. 30, 2021.
This very generous donation is the result of their Drive for People with Intellectual Disabilities, also known locally as the Tootsie Roll Drive, to benefit children with special needs. Camp Rainbow creates an exciting summer camp experience for children with a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder or other Developmental Disability.
“I participate in this fundraiser, because it is the right thing to do, and it also allows me to help those in need,” KofC Council 297 Warden Gordon McRae stated.
Typically, members of the Knights of Columbus, Council 297, of St. Albans, pass out tootsie rolls, and solicit donations for a charitable cause, before and after masses at local churches. In addition, this fundraiser included generous donations from patrons of Georgia Market and Food City.
“We’re very grateful for the continued support provided by the Knights of Columbus Council 297,” Todd Bauman, NCSS executive director, said. “These funds help to ensure that children with a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder or other Developmental Disability can experience this camp that’s designed to meet their needs.”
Valdemar Garibay, KofC Council 297 Grand Knight, said every year the council helps Camp Rainbow by doing its Tootsie Roll Fundraiser to benefit children with special needs.
“This year is very special because we were able to raise over $3,000.00; by raising this amount of money we are going to be able to help more kids participate in this wonderful summer week-long program,” he stated. “Most definitely, we would not have been able to raise this amount of money if it was not for the community, and we are very grateful that we had so much support from the community.”
Camp Rainbow was developed to provide children with autism spectrum disorder or a developmental delay a typical “summer camp experience” – fun activities, outdoor play, swimming, crafts, singing, friendships. Such an experience is not always available to children with these difficulties due to cognitive, physical, and behavioral challenges. Camp Rainbow incorporates sensory exploration, fine/gross motor skills, communication skills, academic and social skills into activities each day.
