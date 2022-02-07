FAIRFAX — For Brittany Valyou and her family, the week leading up to Valentine’s Day is about more than just greeting cards and chocolates.
A self-described “heart mom,” Valyou uses Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, Feb. 7-14, to advocate for “heart warrior” families like hers.
Valyou’s daughter Alexa has DiGeorge Syndrome, and as a result suffers from various heart defects, including tetralogy of fallot, pulmonary atresia and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries.
“Since I found out about Alexa’s heart condition, it’s been on my mind non-stop,” Valyou told the Messenger. “Hearts now symbolize strengths and battles no one should ever have to face.”
Congenital heart defects occur when the heart, or blood vessels near the heart, don’t develop normally before birth. While a normal heart has healthy valves, chambers, septums and blood flow, a defect to any of those areas can cause low-oxygen blood to not be transferred from the lungs and heart to the rest of the body.
At just five-years-old, Alexa has already had three open-heart surgeries and more than a dozen heart catheterizations. She receives oxygen 24/7 via a nasal cannula, and more surgeries will be required as she grows.
“She’s pretty nonverbal … But when we go to the hospital, she's excited to be there because she knows when she goes she gets to see certain nurses and doctors,” Valyou said.
Though Valyou, her fiance, his two sons and Alexa live in Fairfax, most of Alexa’s treatments and surgeries occur at Boston Children’s Hospital, which means traveling several hours back and forth is part of the routine. Luckily, there is a village of family members to help out.
The Valyous also find support in Cardiac Kids of Vermont, a group of children and families going through similar struggles. They often gather together for holiday parties and Lake Monsters baseball games. A day of sledding at Hard’Ack Recreation Area is also in the works.
These outings are important for Alexa, who doesn’t often get to interact with other kids her age. Because of her weakened immune system, she’s highly susceptible to illness, and therefore hasn’t been able to attend school in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic. She participates in lessons from Fairfax Elementary School via telehealth.
Valyou is no stranger to taking care of others. Prior to having Alexa, she was a volunteer with the Georgia Fire Department and a respite caregiver with the Howard Center.
“Now my full-time job is making sure she gets to her therapies and doctor's appointments, driving her back and forth and making sure she has everything she needs,” Valyou said.
CHDs are the most common birth defect in the United States, according to the Children’s Heart Foundation. Each year approximately 40,000 babies are born in the U.S. with a congenital heart defect. This equates to one child every 15 minutes.
“Like I’ve been told and tell people every year around this time, on average, the Super Bowl is three hours and 44 minutes,” Valyou said. “During that time, 15 families will learn their child has CHD.”
Valyou said taking the time to donate blood at a local drive can help someone with CHD. If you are looking to make a donation, she recommends the Children’s Heart Foundation, Mended Hearts and Project Heart.
