ST. ALBANS CITY — It’s official. 2021 is out. 2022 is in.
After another tumultuous year, St. Albans capped 2021 with a well-attended fireworks display in Taylor Park, where roughly 300 people gathered Friday night to say goodbye.
Some held their loved ones while they kept their eyes to the sky. Others plopped their children onto shoulders to provide better views. And a few recorded the night’s display with their smartphones for posterity.
When it was over – as the gunpowder haze caused a few coughs – the crowd cheered in unison.
The event filled the early evening block of Last Night St. Albans festivities downtown on New Year’s Eve.
The day’s events included Storytime with Ernie the Traveling Storyteller at the Eloquent Page in the morning and live music at both 14th Star Brewery and The Depot in the evening.
The annual fireworks display is now in its third year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.