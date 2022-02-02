Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Most of Vermont, as well as the Champlain Valley of New York. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop across the area during the pre-dawn hours Thursday and continue through the afternoon with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation by sunset. Snow intensity increases Thursday evening with moderate to heavy snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning accumulating an additional 6 to 10 inches before tapering off mid-day. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&