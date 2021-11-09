Home Base Inc. received a donation of more than $3000 from Deanna Fuller-Edwards and friends from the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Swanton. The donation was in honor of Deanna’s daughter Jennifer Fuller, who worked for Home Base.
Home Base is a small Burlington-based non-profit that supports adults with developmental disabilities in their homes, places of work and communities.
Home Base Assistant Director Sharon Webster shared: “Jennifer was such a kind and caring person, she fit right in with our staff and all the folks we serve. One of the things I loved about Jenny is how easily she put herself in our clients’ shoes.”
One client recalled how Jennifer supported him in learning to navigate the public busses: “She was my friend. We had fun taking the bus to work together.”
Another client shared Halloween always reminds him of when Jenny would bring pumpkins to carve together, “and sometimes we didn’t even burn the seeds.”
