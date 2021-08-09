FRANKLIN — Community members opened a 105-year-old time capsule last week at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Franklin.
The capsule, tucked inside the church’s cornerstone, included a page of the Enosburg Chronicle from Nov. 1916, two U.S. pennies minted in 1916, a Canadian quarter, a document in Latin and four religious medals, said David Bennion, vice president of the Franklin Historical Society.
Local masons removed the cornerstone from the church on July 23 and the historical society held a capsule-opening ceremony Aug. 1.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church started as a small frame church in June 1874, when Rev. Pierre Savoie from St. George’s in Bakersfield organized St. Mary’s Mission.
The current church was constructed in 1916 by P. Garrow and Son with oversight from Rev. Joseph A. Dame of Sheldon Springs. The cornerstone was laid by the Rt. Rev. Joseph J. Rice, Bishop of Burlington, in a ceremony attended by Vermont Gov. Charles Gates of Franklin and hundreds of community members.
Throughout the last century, the church has been remodeled and updated. For the last few years, the church has only been open in the summers and is currently closed due to a shortage of resources. The church should reopen in spring 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.