ENOSBURG FALLS — As the conflict in the Ukraine escalates, Guardian Angel Ministries, a Christian relief ministry headquartered in Enosburg Falls, in coordination with Mission Central of Mechanicsburg, PA, and other partners is collecting materials to meet the needs of the Ukrainian people.
"We continue to pray for all those that are affected by this rapidly changing situation," ministry president and CEO Rev. Timothy Stetson said. "But we know that Ukrainian families and the soldiers that are working so hard to protect their country are hurting and are in desperate need of the supplies that are on our current needs list."
The items currently needed are:
- Baby food (plastic containers)
- NEW clothing
- NEW blankets
- First aid kits
- Dry food for the soldiers - lightly boxed, expiration date 3-6 months out or greater
- Personal hygiene (shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.)
- Hand and foot warmers
- Pillar candles (no glass)
- Small first aid kits
- Feminine hygiene items
- Wrapped bars of soap
- Flashlights with batteries attached (not inside)
- Band-Aids
- Gauze rolls and pads
- Adhesive and non-adhesive dressings
- Wound treatments
- Alcohol swabs/pads
- Financial contributions
Financial contributions to cover the cost of transportation of the materials are also needed as is the possible donation of transportation services. The ministry is a 501(C)3 non-profit and provides documentation of all donations.
Interested donors may contact Guardian Angel Ministries by phone at: 802-782-4227 or by email at: timothy.stetson@guardianangelministries.org. There is also a drop-off location at B's Flowers located at 303 Main Street, Enosburg Falls.
