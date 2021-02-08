ST. ALBANS — The Rotary Club of St. Albans is pleased to announce a community-driven fundraiser dedicated in honor of all of the frontline workers who have served our region during the COVID-19 crisis.
During the entire month of February, community members will be able to purchase paper hearts online at www.saintalbansrotaryclub.com, or from participating retailers: Catalyst Café, Creamery Store, Eloquent Page, Hampton Inn, Traveled Cup, The Main Squeeze and Rail City Market.
Each heart is a public acknowledgement of a frontline worker. The 6 x 6 heart cards will include the name of the person or group being honored as well as the person nominating them.
Options for support are: a donation of $10 for one heart card, or $25 for three heart cards.
Heart cards will be displayed at participating retail locations plus, all on-line donation heart cards will be displayed in the ACE Hardware window. At the end of the event all of the heart cards will be moved to the ACE Hardware window to be captured in a photograph. Then, following the fundraiser, the hearts will be archived at the Saint Albans Museum.
The Rotary goal is to showcase strong community support and sincere appreciation for those who have kept us safe and provided vital services throughout the pandemic. The Club’s definition of frontline worker is expansive: healthcare, food service, public works, first responders, educators, municipal leaders, etc. All of the professionals and volunteers who have played a critical role as our community fights the pandemic.
All proceeds will benefit the local community through the Rotary Club of St. Albans.
"The St. Albans Rotary Club has always shown a lot of heart in what they do for our community, and now they are taking that literally,” said Chip Sawyer, Director of Planning and Development for St. Albans City. “The City is happy to be involved with this event to support our community’s frontline workers.”
“This is a fun way to demonstrate our continuing support and to show those who care for us how much we care for them,” said Joe Halko, Club Vice President and Chair of the Event Committee.
“We hope to visually represent our community coming together, while simultaneously raising money to help our community as we recover from this pandemic.”
More information is available on the Rotary Club’s website: https://www.stalbansrotaryclub.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stalbansrotaryclub.
