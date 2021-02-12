Tracey Crocker

Tracey Crocker shared she loves her dog, Sunkist, who was diagnosed last year with terminal spleen and liver cancer and was given an estimate of six months to live. Crocker said Sunkist is on month six of that timeline and is doing amazing. “I am grateful to be working from home at this time so I can see her every day,” Crocker said.

 Tracey Crocker

This week, the Messenger asked readers to share with us something or someone they love. We received photos of kids and pets that made us smile. Thanks for sharing! Send pictures to us anytime at news@samessenger.com.

What Messenger readers love

1 of 5

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you