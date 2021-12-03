Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby Names: Mason Lee and Logan James Parizo 

Genders: Male

Birth Dates: 11/22/21

Mother’s Name: Rossie Mayotte Parizo

Father’s Name: Nathaniel Michael Parizo

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Raelee Elizabeth-Louise Langdell

Gender: Female

Birth Date: 11/22/21

Mother’s Name: Emily Blodgett

Father’s Name: Brandon Langdell

Town: Enosburg Falls

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you