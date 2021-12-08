Baby’s Name: Beckett Michael-Alan Machia
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/29/21
Mother’s Name: Courtney Church Machia
Father’s Name: Drew Michael Machia
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Ila Ruth Malone
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/2/21
Mother’s Name: Alison Gabaree Malone
Father’s Name: Tucker Malone
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: Ryker Lee Hemingway
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/2/21
Mother’s Name: Emily Marie Stanhope
Father’s Name: Billy Ray Hemingway
Town: Montgomery
