Baby’s Name: Sophie Dorthea Parent
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/18/21
Mother’s Name: Samantha Weisburgh Parent
Father’s Name: Corey Parent
Town: St. Albans Town
Baby’s Name: Griffin Alexander McGovern
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/21/21
Mother’s Name: Cassandra (Underwood) McGovern
Father’s Name: Kevin McGovern
Town: Fletcher
Baby’s Name: Cayde William Martell
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/22/21
Mother’s Name: Amanda Quilliam
Father’s Name: Jacob Napoleon Martell
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Layla Ann Blackmore
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/23/21
Mother’s Name: Danielle (Preece) Blackmore
Father’s Name: Andrew Blackmore
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Montana Sky Martin
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/22/21
Mother’s Name: Sierra Davis
Father’s Name: George Alfred Martin
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Wesley Owen Johnson
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/23/21
Mother’s Name: Laura Pratt Johnson
Father’s Name: Bobby Lee Johnson
Town: Grand Isle
