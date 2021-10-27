Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Sophie Dorthea Parent

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/18/21

Mother’s Name: Samantha Weisburgh Parent

Father’s Name: Corey Parent

Town: St. Albans Town

  1. Baby’s Name: Griffin Alexander McGovern

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/21/21

Mother’s Name: Cassandra (Underwood) McGovern

Father’s Name: Kevin McGovern

Town: Fletcher

  1. Baby’s Name: Cayde William Martell

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/22/21

Mother’s Name: Amanda Quilliam

Father’s Name: Jacob Napoleon Martell

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Layla Ann Blackmore

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/23/21

Mother’s Name: Danielle (Preece) Blackmore

Father’s Name: Andrew Blackmore

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Montana Sky Martin

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/22/21

Mother’s Name: Sierra Davis

Father’s Name: George Alfred Martin

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Wesley Owen Johnson

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/23/21

Mother’s Name: Laura Pratt Johnson

Father’s Name: Bobby Lee Johnson

Town: Grand Isle

 

