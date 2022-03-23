Baby’s Name: Gaston Oliver Purrier
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/13/22
Mother’s Name: Abby Marrier
Father’s Name: Ryland B. Purrier
Town: Montgomery Center
Baby’s Name: Elias Daniel Luneau
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/14/22
Mother’s Name: Danielle Paradee
Father’s Name: Adam Luneau
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Otto James Camisa
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/15/22
Mother’s Name: Allison Grego Camisa
Father’s Name: Joshua Camisa
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Camden Roy Boissonneault
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/15/22
Mother’s Name: Kylie Ann Boissonneault
Father’s Name: Brendon Jay Boissonneault
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Evelyn Genevieve Hango
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/16/22
Mother’s Name: Sandy Hango
Father’s Name: Alexander Hango
Town: Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Maria Brielle Lafromboise
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/18/22
Mother’s Name: Jerica Broe
Father’s Name: Chris Lafromboise
Town: Swanton
