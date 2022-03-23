Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Gaston Oliver Purrier

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/13/22

Mother’s Name: Abby Marrier

Father’s Name: Ryland B. Purrier

Town: Montgomery Center

  1. Baby’s Name: Elias Daniel Luneau

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/14/22

Mother’s Name: Danielle Paradee

Father’s Name: Adam Luneau

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Otto James Camisa

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/15/22

Mother’s Name: Allison Grego Camisa

Father’s Name: Joshua Camisa

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Camden Roy Boissonneault

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/15/22

Mother’s Name: Kylie Ann Boissonneault

Father’s Name: Brendon Jay Boissonneault

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Evelyn Genevieve Hango

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/16/22

Mother’s Name: Sandy Hango

Father’s Name: Alexander Hango

Town: Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Maria Brielle Lafromboise

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/18/22

Mother’s Name: Jerica Broe

Father’s Name: Chris Lafromboise

Town: Swanton

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you