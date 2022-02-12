Alburgh:
U.S. Route 2
258-$1,075,000
10 Macomber Point
0.87-$470,000
Brian and Kristen Oliver to Lori and Scott Jenson
9 Anick Ave
0.17-$222,381.71
Megan Pogany to Donna and John Pursell
2585 Route 78
0.9-$117,500
Lucas Sweeney and Julia Joyce to Robert Wayne Champaine
306 Mott Street North
0.27-$200,000
David Richards to Matthew Mezerski and Frances Politi
U.S. Route 2
232.8-$1,075,000
U.S. Route 2 South
10.12-$120,000
Lucas Campbell to Kate and Steven Riley
3118 Greenwoods Road
$289,900
Dale and Tracy Bourgeois to Justin and Mariah Parah
1217 Davis Road
1.23-$300,000
Brian Boissonneault and Brooke St. Ogne to Heather Leonard and David Pretty
Fairfax:
7 Goodman Road
2.09-$390,000
Jeffrey and Michelle Marble to Alexander Dahlgren and Alyssa Travis
33 Highland Road
1.18-$190,000
Lorri Terrier to Katie Gordon
Georgia:
117 Dee Road
1.03-$273,100
Jaime Blake to Gary and Linda Blake
33 Bovat Road
4.6-$489,500
Suzanne and Tyler Burns and Bryon and Susan Goodman to Jeremy and Kammy MacDonald
Montgomery:
1226 Hazens Notch Road
11.92-$190,000
Peggie Anne Fagan to Dominick Bucci
2981 South Main St
5.0-$490,000
Sold to John Eason
1496 Hazens Notch Road
29.26-$300,000
Natalie Shortsleeve and Zachary Traficanti to Karen and Philip Traficanti
St. Albans City:
310 Lake Street
0.22-$195,000
Erin Barton and Aaron Fitzgerald and Matthew and Debra LaRoche
11 Cherry Road
0.02-$218,000
Rachael Sherman to Andrew Sullivan
72-74 High St
0.19-$329,900
4 Thorpe Ave
0.24-$270,000
Gladys Osborne to Gary Dukas
98 Bank St
0.3-$325,000
Carol Magnant to Kayla Goldberg and Keith Kayden
14 Cedar St
0.91-$290,000
Jamie Malone to Paul Clapps and Anais Roy
55 Congress St
0.6-$275,000
Sold to Alan and Melinda Mayhew
33 Maple St
0.19-$225,000
Henry Comtois to Roy Walters
79 Bishop St
$406,000
Criag Coultas to Hunter Fenn
32 Bishop St
0.08-$138,000
Sold by Dan Hill and Angela Rollins
44 Edward St
0.41-$203,000
Oleg Mitin to Ava Grumberg
41 Hefflon Ln
$309,000
Sold to Elizabeth Larsen
61 Barlow St
0.27-$375,000
Sold by Bonnie and Robert Bissionette
St. Albans Town:
39 Pike Farm Estates-Unit 1
0.92-$225,000
Patricia Britch to Cassandra Ganote
39 Pike Farm Estates-Unit 2
0.92-$225,000
Keith Duprey to Cassandra Ganote and Christopher Hollinger
Fairfield Hill Road
96.4-$300,000
Sold by Emily McCormick
558 Harbor View Dr
0.4-$425,000
Sold to Michelle Holtkamp and Sean Marchese
Swanton:
343 North River St
$260,000
Peter Kane to Andrew Lopes
53 Lakewood Dr Lot 4
$125,000
Sold to Joan and Todd Savage
