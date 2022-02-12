Key photo

Alburgh:

U.S. Route 2

258-$1,075,000

10 Macomber Point 

0.87-$470,000

Brian and Kristen Oliver to Lori and Scott Jenson

9 Anick Ave

0.17-$222,381.71

Megan Pogany to Donna and John Pursell

2585 Route 78

0.9-$117,500

Lucas Sweeney and Julia Joyce to Robert Wayne Champaine

306 Mott Street North

0.27-$200,000

David Richards to Matthew Mezerski and Frances Politi

U.S. Route 2

232.8-$1,075,000

U.S. Route 2 South 

10.12-$120,000

Lucas Campbell to Kate and Steven Riley

3118 Greenwoods Road

$289,900

Dale and Tracy Bourgeois to Justin and Mariah Parah

1217 Davis Road

1.23-$300,000

Brian Boissonneault and Brooke St. Ogne to Heather Leonard and David Pretty

Fairfax:

7 Goodman Road

2.09-$390,000

Jeffrey and Michelle Marble to Alexander Dahlgren and Alyssa Travis

33 Highland Road

1.18-$190,000

Lorri Terrier to Katie Gordon

Georgia:

117 Dee Road

1.03-$273,100

Jaime Blake to Gary and Linda Blake

33 Bovat Road

4.6-$489,500

Suzanne and Tyler Burns and Bryon and Susan Goodman to Jeremy and Kammy MacDonald

Montgomery:

1226 Hazens Notch Road

11.92-$190,000

Peggie Anne Fagan to Dominick Bucci

2981 South Main St

5.0-$490,000

Sold to John Eason

1496 Hazens Notch Road

29.26-$300,000 

Natalie Shortsleeve and Zachary Traficanti to Karen and Philip Traficanti

St. Albans City:

310 Lake Street

0.22-$195,000

Erin Barton and Aaron Fitzgerald and Matthew and Debra LaRoche

11 Cherry Road

0.02-$218,000

Rachael Sherman to Andrew Sullivan

72-74 High St

0.19-$329,900

4 Thorpe Ave

0.24-$270,000

Gladys Osborne to Gary Dukas

98 Bank St

0.3-$325,000

Carol Magnant to Kayla Goldberg and Keith Kayden

14 Cedar St

0.91-$290,000

Jamie Malone to Paul Clapps and Anais Roy

55 Congress St

0.6-$275,000

Sold to Alan and Melinda Mayhew

33 Maple St

0.19-$225,000

Henry Comtois to Roy Walters

79 Bishop St

$406,000

Criag Coultas to Hunter Fenn

32 Bishop St

0.08-$138,000

Sold by Dan Hill and Angela Rollins

44 Edward St

0.41-$203,000

Oleg Mitin to Ava Grumberg

41 Hefflon Ln

$309,000

Sold to Elizabeth Larsen

61 Barlow St

0.27-$375,000

Sold by Bonnie and Robert Bissionette

St. Albans Town:

39 Pike Farm Estates-Unit 1

0.92-$225,000

Patricia Britch to Cassandra Ganote

39 Pike Farm Estates-Unit 2

0.92-$225,000

Keith Duprey to Cassandra Ganote and Christopher Hollinger

Fairfield Hill Road

96.4-$300,000

Sold by Emily McCormick

558 Harbor View Dr

0.4-$425,000

Sold to Michelle Holtkamp and Sean Marchese

Swanton:

343 North River St

$260,000

Peter Kane to Andrew Lopes 

53 Lakewood Dr Lot 4

$125,000

Sold to Joan and Todd Savage

