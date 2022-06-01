Baby’s Name: Victor Roland Christian
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/23/22
Mother’s Name: Delisca Christian
Father’s Name: Brian Christian
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Sadie Rose McMahaon
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/24/22
Mother’s Name: Briana Michelle McMahaon
Father’s Name: Jonathan Raymond McMahaon
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Ellis Warren Ketchum
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/25/22
Mother’s Name: Trisha Ketchum
Father’s Name: Josh Ketchum
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Cayson David Patterson
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/25/22
Mother’s Name: Kaley Boudreau
Father’s Name: Logan Andrew Patterson
Town: Franklin
UVM Medical Center:
Baby’s Name: Everleigh Quinn
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/27/22
Mother’s Name: Kristi Johnson
Father’s Name: Marc Johnson
Town: St. Albans
