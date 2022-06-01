Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Victor Roland Christian

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/23/22

Mother’s Name: Delisca Christian

Father’s Name: Brian Christian

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Sadie Rose McMahaon

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/24/22

Mother’s Name: Briana Michelle McMahaon

Father’s Name: Jonathan Raymond McMahaon

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Ellis Warren Ketchum

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/25/22

Mother’s Name: Trisha Ketchum

Father’s Name: Josh Ketchum

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Cayson David Patterson

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/25/22

Mother’s Name: Kaley Boudreau

Father’s Name: Logan Andrew Patterson

Town: Franklin

UVM Medical Center:

  1. Baby’s Name: Everleigh Quinn

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/27/22

Mother’s Name: Kristi Johnson

Father’s Name: Marc Johnson

Town: St. Albans

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

