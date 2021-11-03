1. Baby’s Name: Robert Morley Carter
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/24/21
Mother’s Name: Brittany Seraphin Carter
Father’s Name: Christopher Alan Carter
Town: St. Albans
2. Baby’s Name: Evelyn Jordan Lillquist
Gender: Female
Date of Birth:10/25/21
Mother’s Name: Ashley Martel
Father’s Name: Tyler Lillquist
Town: St. Albans
3. Baby’s Name: Ash David Greenwood
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/26/21
Mother’s Name: Ericka Rose Price
Father’s Name: Cody David Greenwood
Town: Plattsburgh, NY
4. Baby’s Name: Levi Mitchell Pinard
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/27/21
Mother’s Name: Erica (Bowler) Pinard
Father’s Name: Jacob Mitchell Pinard
Town: Highgate
5. Baby’s Name: Sullivan Luc Farrar
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/17/21, UVM Medical Center
Mother’s Name: Zoe Fararr
Father’s Name: Mason Fararr
Town: Richford
