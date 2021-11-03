Welcome to Our World

1. Baby’s Name: Robert Morley Carter

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/24/21

Mother’s Name: Brittany Seraphin Carter

Father’s Name: Christopher Alan Carter

Town: St. Albans

2. Baby’s Name: Evelyn Jordan Lillquist

Gender: Female

Date of Birth:10/25/21

Mother’s Name: Ashley Martel

Father’s Name: Tyler Lillquist

Town: St. Albans

3. Baby’s Name: Ash David Greenwood

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/26/21

Mother’s Name: Ericka Rose Price

Father’s Name: Cody David Greenwood

Town: Plattsburgh, NY

4. Baby’s Name: Levi Mitchell Pinard

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/27/21

Mother’s Name: Erica (Bowler) Pinard

Father’s Name: Jacob Mitchell Pinard

Town: Highgate

5. Baby’s Name: Sullivan Luc Farrar

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/17/21, UVM Medical Center

Mother’s Name: Zoe Fararr

Father’s Name: Mason Fararr

Town: Richford

 

