Baby’s Name: Gracie Ann Thomas
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/16/22
Mother’s Name: Alyssa A. Bricker
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Noah William Britch
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/16/22
Mother’s Name: Jasmine Marie Tucker
Father’s Name: Steven Michael Britch
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Elinor Lynn Lockerby
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/17/22
Mother’s Name: Noah Marie Fortin
Father’s Name: Morgan Montgomery Lockerby
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Hunter Jacob David
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/20/22
Mother’s Name: Ashley Ostiander
Father’s Name: Brandon Davis
Town: Milton
Baby’s Name: Jamal Michael Wilson
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/21/22
Mother’s Name: Bridget Stanhope
Father’s Name: Michael Wilson
Town: Richford
