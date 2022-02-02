Baby’s Name: Preston James Gleason
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/22/22
Mother’s Name: Meghan Raymond
Father’s Name: Tyler Steven Gleason
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Eliana Rose Bushey
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/25/22
Mother’s Name: Uschi Kimball-Commo
Father’s Name: Justin Bushey
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Annabelle Ella Barr
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/27/22
Mother’s Name: Heather Columb Barr
Father’s Name: Joshua Laurence Barr
Town: Enosburg Falls
