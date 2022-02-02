Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Preston James Gleason

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/22/22

Mother’s Name: Meghan Raymond

Father’s Name: Tyler Steven Gleason

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Eliana Rose Bushey

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/25/22

Mother’s Name: Uschi Kimball-Commo

Father’s Name: Justin Bushey

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Annabelle Ella Barr

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/27/22

Mother’s Name: Heather Columb Barr

Father’s Name: Joshua Laurence Barr

Town: Enosburg Falls

 

