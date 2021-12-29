Baby’s Name: Killian Cleo-Lawrence Chiaravalle
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/21/21
Mother’s Name: Mindy Alexander
Father’s Name: Matthew Lawrence Chiaravalle
Town: Alburg
Baby’s Name: Kobe Michael Allen McWilliams
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/2/21
Mother’s Name: Shawnee (Lissenden) McWilliams
Father’s Name: Jason McWilliams
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Landyn Joshua Woodward
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/22/21
Mother’s Name: Ashlyn Marie Balboni
Father’s Name: Joshua Brian Woodward
Town: Fairfax
