Baby’s Name: Grayson Felix Gooding
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/7/22
Mother’s Name: Karlee Dufrense
Father’s Name: Conner Gooding
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Isabella Castaneda Elizabeth Morse
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/8/22
Mother’s Name: Monica Stanley
Father’s Name: Tyler Elgin Morse
Town: Isle La Motte
Baby’s Name: Colin Charles Hoyt
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/9/22
Mother’s Name: Alexis Webb Hoyt
Father’s Name: Kris Allen Hoyt
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Jaxon Oliver Johnson
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/10/22
Mother’s Name: Cora Brehaut
Father’s Name: Robert Johnson
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Rowan Russell Hutchinson
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/11/22
Mother’s Name: Judy A. Hutchison
Father’s Name: Robert E. Hutchison
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: McKinley Ann Choiniere
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/11/22
Mother’s Name: Sydni Arair
Father’s Name: Alex Choiniere
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Cade Thomas Dufrat
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/11/22
Mother’s Name: Katie H. Dufrat
Father’s Name: Adam Clarence Dufrat
Town: St. Albans
