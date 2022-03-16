Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Grayson Felix Gooding

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/7/22

Mother’s Name: Karlee Dufrense

Father’s Name: Conner Gooding

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Isabella Castaneda Elizabeth Morse

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/8/22

Mother’s Name: Monica Stanley

Father’s Name: Tyler Elgin Morse

Town: Isle La Motte

  1. Baby’s Name: Colin Charles Hoyt

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/9/22

Mother’s Name: Alexis Webb Hoyt

Father’s Name:  Kris Allen Hoyt

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Jaxon Oliver Johnson

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/10/22

Mother’s Name: Cora Brehaut

Father’s Name: Robert Johnson

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Rowan Russell Hutchinson

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/11/22

Mother’s Name: Judy A. Hutchison

Father’s Name: Robert E. Hutchison

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: McKinley Ann Choiniere

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/11/22

Mother’s Name: Sydni Arair

Father’s Name: Alex Choiniere

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Cade Thomas Dufrat

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/11/22

Mother’s Name: Katie H. Dufrat

Father’s Name: Adam Clarence Dufrat

Town: St. Albans

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you