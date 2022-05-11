Baby’s Name: Korbyn Jay Paradee
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/2/22
Mother’s Name: Cricket Paradee
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: A’Royal Eugene Bell
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/4/22
Mother’s Name: Ashley Marie Brault
Father’s Name: Ricky Eugene Bell
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Cameron David Berthiaume
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/4/22
Mother’s Name: Rachel (Hubbard) Berthiaume
Father’s Name: Erik Ronald Berthiaume
Baby’s Name: Nevaeh P. Irene Gabaree
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/7/22
Mother’s Name: Jessica Oliver Gabaree
Father’s Name: Steve Shawn Gabaree
Town: St. Albans
