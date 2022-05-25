Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Clara Grace Amato

Gender: Female 

Date of Birth: 5/16/22

Mother’s Name: Hannah Amato

Father’s Name: Nate Amato

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Grayson Paul Richardson

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/16/22

Mother’s Name: Kaela Bonnett Richardson

Father’s Name: Chad Paul Richardson

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Dominic Kenneth Murray

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/20/22

Mother’s Name: Jennifer Danyow

Father’s Name: Kenneth Murray

Town: Richford

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

