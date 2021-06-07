The National Weather Service is issuing a heat advisory warning for western Franklin County, including St. Albans, from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.
The NWS says that high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s today and tomorrow. They are warning vulnerable populations to avoid strenuous activities and to stay hydrated.
“In general this would mean children and infants and those with illnesses and women that are pregnant should stay inside and keep cool," says meteorologist Nichole Hammond with the NWS.
Here are 5 tips to keep in mind for today and tomorrow:
Look before you lock
“Be mindful of pets and kids and look before you leave the car,” says Hammond. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside
Hammond says, when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“Try to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. This can really go a long way to protecting you from heat illness.” she says.
Check in on the vulnerable
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year according to the NWS.
“Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others.” says Hammond.
According to The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health In The United States: A Scientific Assessment the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat; check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning.
- Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.
- Older adults, particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.
- People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.
- Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!" says OSHA.
While the advisory is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. tonight, Hammond notes that tomorrow will also see temps in the 90s.
“However, there is the chance of scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday with some thunderstorms.” she says.
