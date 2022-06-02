ST. ALBANS CITY — This Saturday, mountain bikers from across the state will convene at Hard’Ack Recreation Area to learn how to restore and build public trails.
Organized annually by the Vermont Mountain Bike Association, the statewide workshop on June 4 is timed with National Trails Day and brings together the leaders of the association’s 28 member chapters.
Andy Crossman, president of the local chapter — the Franklin County Mountain Bike Club — is proud the event is being held at Hard’Ack. He told the Messenger VMBA changes the location each year.
“It’s nice statewide exposure for the new lodge, our trails and area,” Crossman said in an email to the Messenger.
The workshop will be led by Brooke Scatchard, founder of Sinuosity, the Vermont-based trail development company that put together the master plan for the St. Albans Town Forest in 2014.
Scatchard told the Messenger the focus of this year’s event is empowering trail stewardship leaders to lead successful trail days in their own communities. As the former head of Fellowship of the Wheel — Chittenden County’s VMBA chapter — he said he knows firsthand the challenges of trail maintenance and project planning.
On Saturday, he’ll teach attendees how to better educate their communities about trail etiquette, like abiding by closures during mud season. He’ll explain how to assess the condition of a trail and identify problems, like drainage issues.
“We’ll identify some problem areas and go over a range of solution choices,” Scatchard said.
Those lessons will take place both in the “classroom” — inside Greg Brown Lodge — and outside in the field. This approach exemplifies a shift in the way organizers are thinking about trail building and maintenance.
“Instead of putting so much emphasis on new trails, let’s maintain and improve and protect what we have,” Crossman said.
Scatchard agreed, saying he’s seen maintenance backlogs at trail networks across the state. Organizers shouldn’t move ahead with new projects until they’ve repaired their current systems, he said.
The workshop will also touch on how to organize and manage volunteers, which are essential to sustaining an organization. Chapter leaders can later participate in a group mountain bike ride, a barbeque hosted by VMBA and a parking lot party at 14th Star Brewing.
