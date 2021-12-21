HIGHGATE — Guy Choiniere, a fourth generation dairy farmer from Highgate Center, was presented with the 2021 New England Leopold Conservation Award. The award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
During the award ceremony at the Regional Conservation Partnership Network Gathering, Choiniere dedicated the award to his father, Henry, who started the farm’s conservation journey.
The 600-acre Choiniere Family Farm, owned by Guy and Beth, their son Matt and daughter Hannah, embraces conservation practices that build healthy soils and protect water quality. Their certified-organic dairy farm uses an innovative compost bedding system for its grass-fed cattle.
In addition to a 50-foot vegetated buffer along the farm’s frontage on the Rock River, Choiniere has planted 5,000 trees to reduce soil erosion. Keeping nutrients on the farm and out of the river benefits water quality and the farm’s viability.
At a time when the future of small dairy farming is challenging, Guy’s leadership and willingness to share his methods, challenges and successes with farmers, decision makers and the public has educated hundreds of people on how to work in harmony with nature and have a thriving business.
