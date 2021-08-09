GEORGIA — Around a decade ago, Georgia teenager Sarah Grimm attended a pony camp as a birthday present. Immediately, she was hooked.
Now, nine years later, Grimm has excelled in the sport immensely, most recently becoming a Regional Champion in three different groups at the American Quarter Horse Association (AHQA) Region Six Super Six Horse Show, a competition in mid-July which sees riders from all over the northeast.
Riders at the competition travel from Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, according to the AQHA website.
The horse Grimm rode, owned by her trainers Erin and Lindsay Longworth, is named Artzietza.
Grimm works at Erin Longworth Performance Horses in Milton, helping run the same camps she went to when she was younger.
Grimm spends almost every day of the week riding and practicing there. She said she bought her first horse within a year of her first ride.
“I’ve always liked horses and then the pony camp, I just loved it so much that I kept riding ever since,” she said. “I kept coming back for lessons and eventually I bought my horse.”
At the competition, Grimm won the Novice Youth Hunter Under Saddle, Youth Hunter Under Saddle and the Open Hunter Hack Champion.
Grimm ultimately said it’s the connection a rider has to build with the horse that keeps her coming back.
“If the horse gets spooked or gets scared or doesn’t want to do something, you have to work with them and get them to trust you,” she said.
She said the biggest thing she gains from riding is patience.
“You have to be patient and work as a team,” she said. “It’s about how you get along and work together with the horse, because it’s a bond between you and them.”
Grimm just graduated high school and will be attending the University of Vermont come the spring. There, she hopes to join the equestrian team.
At the regional competition in July, Grimm’s team of 11 riders took home 10 regional championships in total.
She attributes her success to hard work, but also the support from her family and trainers at the barn.
