FRANKLIN COUNTY — It's sugaring season in Franklin County! Across the region, taps are flowing and sap is boiling.
“There’s something about the air [during the sugaring season],” Sheldon’s Lily Beaulieu told the Messenger earlier this month. “I don’t know what it is, but the air is different.”
Vermont is the United States’ leading producer of maple syrup. The industry brings in tens of millions of dollars of revenue annually, creates jobs and is part of the cultural fabric of the state.
“No words can express the beauty of Mother Nature, when she is happy,” wrote Renee Pattee of the Pattee Family Sugar Shack in Enosburg.
Earlier this week, the Messenger asked readers to share photos of sugaring in Franklin County.
Many of the photos we received show kids out in the sugarbush with parents and grandparents who are passing the tradition on to the next generation.
“These are precious times,” wrote Mike Chevalier of Highgate.
Gramma stands at the evaporator at Rooney Maples in Fairfield.
The Boyles' backyard boil in Sheldon.
Wren Baker is thirsty on the job.
Joseph Chevalier with his granddaughter gathering sap in Highgate.
Duke, Mandy, CoJak and Sparky hitch a ride after a long day of gathering buckets at Pattee Family Sugar Shack.
Sunset at the Pattee Family Sugar Shack.
Sugaring buckets at Pattee Family Sugar Shack.
Jordan and Emmett Dufresne waiting for the sap.
Emmett Dufresne, Kennedy and Spencer Johnson tapping trees.
Caelyn Weber (8) and Annaliese Weber (6)
Lori Shuren's great nephew Emmett
Michelle Cameron's granddaughter learning to gather sap.
Sugaring at Shenang Maples in Fairfield.
