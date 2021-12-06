ST. ALBANS CITY — “Bells will be ringing, the glad, glad news!”
Running of the Bells returned to downtown St. Albans on Thursday night after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 5:30 p.m., runners arrived at Taylor Park to have their costumes judged. Gingerbread girls, reindeer, elves and Jack Frost and Heat Miser hurried across the sidewalks to join the festivities.
Bobble-head trophies were awarded in five categories, but judges said so many participants brought their A-game.
About an hour later, runners attached bells to their hats, shoes, coats and strollers before taking off from Main Street, completing a one-mile loop — and jingling all the way.
Hosted by the Messenger and participating sponsors, the fun run or walk partially benefits Operation Happiness, a program by United Way of Northwest Vermont which delivers holiday meals and gifts to families in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. Participants also brought along canned goods and unwrapped toys to be donated to the program.
Over 300 people attended Thursday night, a turnout that organizers said was impressive considering the pandemic and unlucky rainfall.
