image3.jpeg

City School class of 2018 alumnae:

Liam Sawyer, Caleb Lulek, Isabella Williams, Lindsay Bernard, Yukina Benjamin, Kaya Hudak, Cassidy Audette, and Pilot Deslauriers:

FRANKLIN COUNTY — High school proms are happening across the county, and students are celebrating in their best and brightest attire. 

On social media this week, the Messenger asked readers to share photos from this year’s prom.

We hope students at Franklin County high schools made wonderful memories. Here are the photos you sent us!

GALLERY: Here are 53 photos from Prom 2022

1 of 53

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation