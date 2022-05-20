FRANKLIN COUNTY — High school proms are happening across the county, and students are celebrating in their best and brightest attire.
On social media this week, the Messenger asked readers to share photos from this year’s prom.
We hope students at Franklin County high schools made wonderful memories. Here are the photos you sent us!
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
BFA class of 2022 Co-valedictorians, Lindsay Bernard and Lydia Hodgeman:
Maya Frost, Lindsay Bernard and Lydia Hodgeman:
City School class of 2018 alumnae:
Liam Sawyer, Caleb Lulek, Isabella Williams, Lindsay Bernard, Yukina Benjamin, Kaya Hudak, Cassidy Audette, and Pilot Deslauriers:
Adirana Elder, Mariah Draper, Aliyah Dubuque, Darla Tedford, Emily Draper.
Alayna Carpenter and Deagan Rathburn
Alexis Vieta & Bradyn Colburn
Brady Griffin & Hailey Hatin
Brayden Baker and Brooke Holland
Brilee Bourgeois and Dominic Liscinsky
Caroline Bliss and Thomas Demar
Charles Yates and Sophie Zemianek
Cole Boyle and Elora Maynard
Connor Sterrett & Emma Palmer
Cora Thomas & Colin Brace
Ellaina Murphy and Austin Noelle
Emma Keelty and Jake Boucher
Faith Reed & Cole Montagne
Foster Hutchins and Emily Adams
Gavin Combs and Dana Elkins
Hannah Branon and Nathan Parent
Jacob Pigeon and Cadence Moore
James Harrison & Molly Smith
Joey Nachaczewski and Ellie Macdonald
Justin Brown and Abby Farrar
Kaden Arsenault and Aleta Deuso
Kaleb St.Cyr and Shelby Martin
Kami O’Brien and Shea Howrigan
Kaydence Bocash and Silas White
Kayla Gervais and Tommy St.Onge
Kaylie Richardson and Jacob Barnes
Keegan O’Bryan and Emma Robtoy
Kolby Williams & Ellie Swan
Leila St Francis and Zach Mossey
Lyla Rouleau and Connor Leach
Macie Boudreau and Jake Reynolds
Madison Carey and Collin Audy
Madison Favreau and Landon Blake
Makenna Lovelette & Yadiel O Rivera Pagan
Mia Talley and Connor McMillan
Paige Johnson and Wyatt Boyce
Rachel Needleman and Daniel Rafferty
Reese Clayton & Sean Beauregard
Rowan Howrigan & Ezra Lanfear
Shelby Lawrence and Dakota Wry
Sylas Trask and Marie Larose
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
Enosburg Falls High School Prom
BFA class of 2022 Co-valedictorians, Lindsay Bernard and Lydia Hodgeman:
Maya Frost, Lindsay Bernard and Lydia Hodgeman:
City School class of 2018 alumnae:
Liam Sawyer, Caleb Lulek, Isabella Williams, Lindsay Bernard, Yukina Benjamin, Kaya Hudak, Cassidy Audette, and Pilot Deslauriers:
Adirana Elder, Mariah Draper, Aliyah Dubuque, Darla Tedford, Emily Draper.
Alayna Carpenter and Deagan Rathburn
Alexis Vieta & Bradyn Colburn
Brady Griffin & Hailey Hatin
Brayden Baker and Brooke Holland
Brilee Bourgeois and Dominic Liscinsky
Caroline Bliss and Thomas Demar
Charles Yates and Sophie Zemianek
Cole Boyle and Elora Maynard
Connor Sterrett & Emma Palmer
Cora Thomas & Colin Brace
Ellaina Murphy and Austin Noelle
Emma Keelty and Jake Boucher
Faith Reed & Cole Montagne
Foster Hutchins and Emily Adams
Gavin Combs and Dana Elkins
Hannah Branon and Nathan Parent
Jacob Pigeon and Cadence Moore
James Harrison & Molly Smith
Joey Nachaczewski and Ellie Macdonald
Justin Brown and Abby Farrar
Kaden Arsenault and Aleta Deuso
Kaleb St.Cyr and Shelby Martin
Kami O’Brien and Shea Howrigan
Kaydence Bocash and Silas White
Kayla Gervais and Tommy St.Onge
Kaylie Richardson and Jacob Barnes
Keegan O’Bryan and Emma Robtoy
Kolby Williams & Ellie Swan
Leila St Francis and Zach Mossey
Lyla Rouleau and Connor Leach
Macie Boudreau and Jake Reynolds
Madison Carey and Collin Audy
Madison Favreau and Landon Blake
Makenna Lovelette & Yadiel O Rivera Pagan
Mia Talley and Connor McMillan
Paige Johnson and Wyatt Boyce
Rachel Needleman and Daniel Rafferty
Reese Clayton & Sean Beauregard
Rowan Howrigan & Ezra Lanfear
Shelby Lawrence and Dakota Wry
Sylas Trask and Marie Larose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.