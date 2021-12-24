ST. ALBANS — Tutus and pointe shoes returned to St. Albans City Hall last weekend for the first time in two years.
Dancers with the Ballet School of Vermont performed “Clara’s Dream” from the Nutcracker Suite Dec. 18-19. Proceeds from the performances benefitted the Northern Vermont Ballet School, a non-profit charity dedicated to keeping high-quality ballet local.
Artistic director Maryellen Vickery said it was a joy to return to the stage, even if audience members still had to wear masks.
Saturday’s performance began at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s prefaced a doll and me tea that drew children, parents and grandparents for a full afternoon of holiday fun. Tickets to Sunday’s festivities sold out in advance.
Photos courtesy of Wayne Tarr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.