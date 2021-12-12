Elle Purrier St. Pierre

Elle Purrier St. Pierre, a 2020 U.S. Olympian from Richford, served as the grand marshal of the 7th Annual Holiday Tractor Parade. 

 BRIDGET HIGDON Community Editor

ST. ALBANS CITY — After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved Holiday Tractor Parade returned Friday night to the streets of downtown.

The parade kicked off from St. Albans Creamery and Supply on Federal Street before winding up Lake and Main Streets. 

St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe led the line up in his blue-decked police cruiser. Just behind him, Grand Marshal Elle Purrier St. Pierre sat in the bed of pick up truck lit with the Olympic rings. A Richford resident, she became a local hero when she competed in track and field at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. 

Farmers and families from across Franklin County followed, in tractors lit with hundreds of holiday lights. Community members turned out in spades to see the display.  

GALLERY: 7th Annual St. Albans Holiday Tractor Parade

