ST. ALBANS CITY — After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved Holiday Tractor Parade returned Friday night to the streets of downtown.
The parade kicked off from St. Albans Creamery and Supply on Federal Street before winding up Lake and Main Streets.
St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe led the line up in his blue-decked police cruiser. Just behind him, Grand Marshal Elle Purrier St. Pierre sat in the bed of pick up truck lit with the Olympic rings. A Richford resident, she became a local hero when she competed in track and field at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Farmers and families from across Franklin County followed, in tractors lit with hundreds of holiday lights. Community members turned out in spades to see the display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.