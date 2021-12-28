Deputy Karry Andileigh, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, poses in February in Fairfax. She’s frequently on school resource officer duty, covering schools outside of the Maple Run Unified School District.
Lisa Bushey enters a Town Meeting Day ballot into the tabulator at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, St. Albans Town’s polling place on March 2. Voters approved moving forward with a new town hall on a day that saw higher than normal voter participation.
Mikayla Wilber, a sales associate at Guy’s Farm and Yard in St. Albans, waters some of the display plants in April. With more people staying close to home during the pandemic, local nurseries and gardening stores saw a boom in sales.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) joined U.S. General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan on Sept. 1 for a visit at the Vermont Land Port of Entry in Highgate Springs and to talk about the $3 billion to modernize land ports-of-entry across the country, five of which are in Vermont.
Franklin County Airport co-owner and manager Cliff Coy services a Cessna 172 Skyhawk in September. Highgate voters approved a $500,000 bond that will facilitate the planned 2024 expansion of the airport.
Christine Mead organizes food donations during an event in November at 14th Star Brewing Co. NorthWest Family Foods coordinator Toni Auriemma said the food shelf saw the number of turkey donations decrease this year.
William Hancy and his three miniature horses line up in November near his Swanton home. He’s the owner of Chiron Revelations, a unique business that utilizes horses to help organizations with team building.
Sarah DeSilvey receives a COVID-19 vaccine in early January at Northwestern Medical Center. The hospital spent the month vaccinating its health care workers who work most-directly with patients.


After preparing for their mission for over a year, more than 100 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers loaded a plane to U.S. European, U.S. African and U.S. Central commands on March 10.
Maple Run educators hold signs in protest of proposed pension changes at the state level during a demonstration in March in St. Albans.
Mikayla Wilber, a sales associate at Guy’s Farm and Yard in St. Albans, waters some of the display plants in April. With more people staying close to home during the pandemic, local nurseries and gardening stores saw a boom in sales.
Cindy Critchlow of The Fajita Hut sells tacos and fajitas in May at Swanton's first Food Truck Friday of the Year.
In June, 182 students graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Sens. Corey Parent and Randy Brock enjoy a creemee in St. Albans Bay during Grey’s “Recover Stronger” tour in June.
Hundreds of people lined up outside of the U.S. Passport Agency in July after reading that the St. Albans City location was the only agency on the east coast allowing walk-ins for renewals.
Dozens gather in July outside of St. Albans City’s Amtrak station on Federal Street for the highly anticipated return of the Amtrak train from Montreal.
Richford prepares for Elle Purrier St. Pierre’s big Olympic race by setting up encouraging banners around town.
The building committee for the St. Albans Town’s new town hall grabs the ceremonial shovels and tosses some dirt, representing the beginning of construction on the new building Aug. 26.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) joined U.S. General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan on Sept. 1 for a visit at the Vermont Land Port of Entry in Highgate Springs and to talk about the $3 billion to modernize land ports-of-entry across the country, five of which are in Vermont.
Leon Thompson, a Swanton native and St. Albans resident also known as Captain Veggie Man, distributes hundreds of pounds of fresh vegetables to the community in September.
Firefighters roll up the enormous American flag that flew above Main Street in St. Albans during the city and town’s Sept. 11 observance.
Franklin County Airport co-owner and manager Cliff Coy services a Cessna 172 Skyhawk in September. Highgate voters approved a $500,000 bond that will facilitate the planned 2024 expansion of the airport.
Nick Boozan holds up a grasshopper for Annabelle Johnson to identify using her iPad during Maple Run’s first BioBlitz in late September.
BFA-St. Albans math teacher Nellie Dawson and paraeducators Carla Trombly and Kathy Bennet stand outside the school during a rally in October that supported BIPOC students.
On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, students and staff at Swanton School raise a new Abenaki tribal flag.
Christine Mead organizes food donations during an event in November at 14th Star Brewing Co. NorthWest Family Foods coordinator Toni Auriemma said the food shelf saw the number of turkey donations decrease this year.
William Hancy and his three miniature horses line up in November near his Swanton home. He’s the owner of Chiron Revelations, a unique business that utilizes horses to help organizations with team building.
Andrea Sanders, Maddie Slocombe and Melissa Hall on stage for the first time in almost two years during BFA-Fairfax’s fall production on “Mamma Mia!”
Ivy Walker waits on her slice of pumpkin pie from Brenda Gagne during the Abenaki CIrcle of Courage’s Thanksgiving event.
Swanton resident Emmett LaCross gets a high five from Santa during Swanton's Christmas in the Park celebration on Nov. 27.
