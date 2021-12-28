Photos of the Year 2021 collage

Jean MacBride

At the Messenger, we don’t just write the news, we show it to you. 

At events and happenings across the county, you’ll find our reporters behind the lens, capturing the moments you should see for yourself. 

In 2021, we photographed groundbreakings, rallies, memorial services, parades and more. We enshrined in still form, community members at work and at play, giving back and paying it forward. 

When seen together, these photos tell the story of 2021. And what a year it was. 

Here are just some of our favorites. See more at samessenger.com

GALLERY: Photos of the Year 2021

1 of 25

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you