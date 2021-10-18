On Oct. 8, the Fairfield Center School cross country team met at the Fairfield Fire Station for community service. The team had just received winter hats that were donated by Grady's Golden Goodness and the group decided they should pay it forward and show the community that supports them.
Check out photos of the team volunteering at the Fairfield Fire Station below:
