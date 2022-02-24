Congratulations to these Cold Hollow Career Center Students that were recognized for their problem solving skills. See the gallery below to find out more about them.
GALLERY: Congratulations to these Cold Hollow Career Center Students that were recognized for their problem solving skills
JEAN MACBRIDE Staff Writermacbridj@gmail.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Jean Macbride
Staff Writer
Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.commacbridj@gmail.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
-
Bobwhites thank Toby Ducolon for his years at the helm; Ducolon responds to show of community support
-
With close to 50 years of animal control experience, David McWilliams takes his break: ‘I did it for the animals’
-
Here are recent birth announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center
-
Bobwhites top Wolves in tight battle; Toby Ducolon coaches last regular-season home game
-
Alyssa DeMarinis, BFA-St. Albans alum and Fairfax resident, wins Daisy Award for excellence in nursing
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop after midnight and spread northward across the area reaching the international border by about sunrise on Friday. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, during the morning across south central Vermont, then during the late morning through afternoon across northern New York and north central Vermont. The snow will taper off from west to east Friday evening. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected near the international border with 8 to 12 inches expected elsewhere. Areas most likely to see amounts around 12 inches will be over the southern third of Vermont and across the spine of the Green Mountains in Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you have travel plans, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Also allow extra time for travel. &&
Currently in St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.