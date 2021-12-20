ST. ALBANS — On a crisp Saturday morning, the Franklin County Honor Detail lined up in Taylor Park with the flags of each military branch on display. Wreaths were laid on the ground nearby, and as each branch was called, an honor detail member left the line to hang a wreath on the St. Albans Civil War Memorial.
They’d walk slowly up the steps to hang the wreath on the monument, and they’d raise their right hands — with backs straight and rigid — to salute centuries of veteran’s service.
“This is our way to teach the youth about what a veteran is, what it means to be a veteran and what the veterans did,“ Organizer Melody Thibault said.
For the second year running, Thibault helped St. Albans volunteers host their own Wreaths Across America event, joining 2,500 similar programs across the country on Saturday, according to the national nonprofit.
Thibault explained that Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester, as a child, noticed that after Veterans Day, the American flags from Arlington National Park would be removed after winter set in. Later in life, as the owner of Worcester Wreath Company, he found that a surplus of his goods could be placed in Arlington to honor veterans post-November.
The practice has since gone nationwide. Worcester established the Wreaths Across America nonprofit to coordinate such efforts for communities looking to honor their own veterans.
Thibault organized the first St. Albans event in 2020, and this year, she said she tripled the community support she received for the program.
After Saturday’s brief ceremony in Taylor Park, she and roughly 30 volunteers placed the 53 donated wreaths on graves of veterans at Holy Cross Cemetery and Saint Albans Bay Cemetery. Students with St. Albans city schools held a similar event featuring cadets from Team USA on Friday morning to place wreaths at Calvary Cemetery.
Thibault said the event is another way to help people understand veteran sacrifice and service – no matter the month.
“After the flags are retired in the fall, people don’t realize how many of these gravestones belong to soldiers, so this is how we make sure they’re not forgotten,” she said.
Gallery photos courtesy of Mitch Craib.
